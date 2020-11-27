Salvation Army hands out 400 Thanksgiving plates in Corpus Christi

The meals are usually served inside their headquarters, but COVID forced a change this year.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several large charitable groups typically offer free thanksgiving meals to the homeless and to those who just find themselves in need. One of those groups is the Salvation Army.

The meals are usually served inside their headquarters at 521 Josephine, but COVID forced a change this year.

Volunteers put together 400 to-go boxes that were handed out from a mobile canteen. Organizers said the meals were for anyone who wanted one. No questions asked.

They said without community volunteers, this would not have been possible.

"Without volunteering, without the financial donations, events like this just don't happen," Captain Patrick Gesner said.

"We're so grateful for the city and the citizens of Corpus Christi for helping us making a difference and to do the most good in our community."

