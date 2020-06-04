Schools and students across the nation are continuing to be impacted by the coronavirus, which is why one local school is trying to stay connected and engaged with their students through videos.

The School of Science and Technology leaders and staff put together a video filled with personal messages to the students and families while they continue to learn from a distance.

"For our families to know that we do care and that we're not only teaching online but we're also going above and beyond to let our students know that we're here for them and that we're thinking about them and we can't wait to all be together again," Sydney Taylor, Special Education teacher said.

Leaders at the school say they will continue to send home surveys and engage with families to be sure they're staying connected academically and emotionally.

