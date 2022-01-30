Senior Companion Program keeps older adults active while still living at home

For those in need of a little extra support and activity around the home, the Senior Companion Program helps support those who can no longer live alone.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Senior Companion Program is looking for volunteers to help keep seniors living comfortably at home. Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation invites older adults to apply for an opportunity to stay active while lending a helping hand.

The program is intended for adults aged 55 and up with limited income to get paired with a senior in the community who can't live on their own.

Its purpose is two fold! Not only do volunteers get a chance to stay engaged and help someone in need, but clients can stay independent without needing their family to always be around to take care of them.

Our reporter Brandon Schaff got to speak with one of the seniors in the program to see how it works.

Rosemary Cruz and her daughter, Cindy Perez say its been great for physical and mental health alike.

"It makes me happy, I got up. I go on down, but I feel much better and we play bingo and we sit down, we talk." Rosemary said about her days.

Cindy says the difference is massive, "It's alleviated a lot of concerns with us because prior to that, Mom being depressed and having to deal with that and also worked has been a lot on us. But having Francis here has helped that a lot. It's made a big difference and we've seen a difference."

The program, hosted through the city's Parks & Rec. department, gives people like Rosemary a chance to stay home, but still get the care she needs when her daughter can't be there.

For Lisa Oliver it's, "A national effort to engage older adults." She's interrim assistant director for the Senior Companion Program. "We match them with individuals who are older adults living at home to help them maintain their independence and provide family support."

It's help for the seniors, but also helpful for the companions. In Rosemary's case, her companion Francis is even older than she is!

It means they both have a chance to stay active, and engaged, and even get up to Rosemary's favorite game.

"Play bingo, that's my favorite. And I'm very happy with Francis, she so sweet lady." Rosemary said.

The care is individualized to the needs of the senior. Every companion is certified to work with dementia clients, and has 40 hours of initial training. That's on top of monthly training to make sure they can provide the best care.

"We hope that more people do volunteer or become senior companions because it's been a blessing to my family and I hope to see it in other families as well."

For Cindy and her mom, Rosemary, it's been the source of an amazing friendship, and a sense of real security.

The program is sponsored by Americorps Seniors, and will be allocating 1.4 million dollars to Corpus Christi over a three-year period.

Those interested in volunteering can call 361-826-3154, or visit ccparkandrec.com.

