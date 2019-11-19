KILLEEN, Texas — *The attached video is from Nov.1, before the dog was found.

A service dog was found after a Killeen veteran asked for the public's help.

Hades is an almost 4-year-old pit bull and Jeff Horn's best friend. The dog helps Horn at night when he sleeps. He went missing on Oct. 21 and was found Monday at an apartment complex less than half a mile away from his home, Horn said.

Somebody found Hades and took off his collar and rabies tag. The person tried to keep him and refused to return him back to his owner, Horn said. Monday, a woman found out where the dog was, texted Horn, and the two were reunited.

“I want to thank everyone of you for helping me out, I greatly greatly appreciate it” Horn said. “Thank y’all from the bottom of my heart.”

