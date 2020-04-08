Yard signs preach power of prayer around Corpus Christi

Eye catching signs seem to be popping up in neighborhoods and in front of businesses across the area.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Eye catching yard signs seem to be popping up in neighborhoods and in front of businesses across the area. They carry a simple yet eye catching message urging people to pray.

Business Owner Margaret Perez said she believes right now, the world could use a little less hate, and a little more prayer. She came up with an idea back in March to pass out the signs.

"A little something in my heart said Margaret, pray," Perez said. "Then I heard a little voice say get others to pray."

Perez said before she knew it, the movement started to grow.

"I ordered some for my friends and family and by word of mouth people started asking if they could get one," Perez said.

3News drove down Quincy Drive off of Everhart Road. It's where we found almost every home in the neighborhood with a sign in the yard.

On Diamond Ridge, 3News met longtime resident Ernest Juarez who had a sign in his front yard. He's also hoping to inspire others to pray.

"I think its beautiful!" Juarez said. "I really do! It inspires us when there is so many not good things, this is beautiful. I wanted to challenge the people of Corpus, put one of these signs up. Let's all get together and pray."

Ernest got his sign from a woman named Sylvia Perez who is on a similar mission.

"We all need to make a difference," Perez said. "I thought by putting a prayer sign in a yard, it would make a difference."

So many of you, our viewers also, hope the signs will make a difference, too. Many of you shared pictures and prayers on our 3News Facebook page.

Melinda Vela wrote, "prayers for our community and the doctors and nurses and firefighters and police officers and teachers and cafeterias workers."

Jennifer Resendez sending special prayers to everyone in the restaurant business. Irma Benavides praying for a friend currently in the ICU.

There were also messages of prayer for essential workers in the grocery stores helping make sure food is on the table.

Margaret said she's already distributed over 2,000 signs and knows there are many others who could use one.

"It's just a reminder for people to pray, and that we will get though this together," Perez said.

If you would like to find out more information about purchasing a sign, there are a few different options we found.

You can reach Margaret Perez by stopping out front of Bertha Academy during normal business hours. The daycare is located at 6402 Saratoga Blvd. It's open from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

You can order from Sylvia Perez by text message at (361) 814-1787.