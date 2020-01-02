IRVING, Texas — The emotional moment of a military son surprising his mother during a police ceremony was captured on camera and is quickly going viral.

The video, which was posted to Facebook Friday morning, shows Officer Erika Benning being sworn-in. As she waited for her badge to be pinned, she received a heartwarming surprise.

Her son, who she hadn't seen in more than two years, because he was stationed overseas, walked out.

Benning immediately broke down in tears, as her son embraced her. The video also shows several officers in the background becoming emotional during the surprise.

The video has racked up more than 59,000 likes and over 30,000 shares on Facebook as of Saturday afternoon. The post reads:

"All swearing-in ceremonies are special but every once in a while one tugs at your heart strings a little more than others. Yesterday, at Officer Benning's swearing-in she was surprised to find out that her son, who has been stationed over seas and has not seen in over 2 years, would be the one pinning her badge."

