CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The spiritual leader of the Corpus Christi Catholic Diocese Bishop Michael Mulvey received international attention recently for saving someone's life by becoming a bone marrow donor.

"Surprising, I didn't know anything about bone marrow donations," Mulvey said.

According to Mulvey, he signed up to be a bone marrow donor through the Be The Match registry several years ago.

Mulvey was working in the Diocese in Austin when he would get a call he'll never forget.

"I was a perfect match," Mulvey said.

Mulvey was a perfect match for a mother with young children, who was diagnosed with a type of blood cancer. That was all he knew about the patient, and that was enough for him to say yes to the donation process. Mulvey never feared the process.

"They collect around your large bones, the collar bone and your hips, I went a couple of times a week, you could feel it, a little bit of discomfort, pain, wouldn't say it was a pain, but uncomfortable," Mulvey said.

Mulvey says he was ready to share with someone else.

"All through the donation process, I was praying for her and her family," Mulvey said.

"Many individuals don't want to sign up, or they are hesitant because they think it will be this painful procedure, but it's very similar to a platelet or plasma donation," Gencure Community Engagement Representative Leticia Mondragon said.

According to Mondragon, a perfect match only happens for one person out of every 430 who register.

Mulvey's story is important as every three minutes, someone is diagnosed with life-threatening blood cancer.

To register, text CURECC to 61474, answer a few questions, and you will be sent a cheek swab kit for a DNA sample.

For more information head over to https://gencure.org/

