Southern Careers Institute students bring Christmas to one Corpus Christi Family

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It will be a very special Christmas for one Corpus Christi family facing adversity.

Meet the Castillo family, which includes three children two of which have down syndrome, one of them has been diagnosed with autism as well.

Mother and father, Michelle and Juan do everything they can to raise awareness for down syndrome. Every year they organize the funky sock walk, this would have been the 5th year for the event, but sadly like make other events had to be cancelled.

Today students from southern careers institute had a special delivery for the family.

"We used our students’ creativity to make these things and then we brought them a bunch of presents, a Christmas tree with all the ornaments, we brought them stockings as well as candy and we brought them joy,” said SCI Head Instructor, Frank Saucedo.

“You guys don’t know what this means to us for us to be able to have something for these guys and you know my kids are gonna be so happy not just today not just on Christmas but for a long time,” said father Juan Castillo.

The metal shop class designed some special signs personalized for the family. Students in the cosmetology department decorated the tree.

