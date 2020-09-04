CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In a video news conference today, the President of Visit Corpus Christi, the former convention and visitor's bureau, said the program is designed to help hospitality workers facing financial hardship.

Brett Oetting says the program is aimed at helping as many people as possible and it's totally separate from stimulus checks or unemployment benefits.

"We're hoping that every person that we are able to help will get a $500 check," Oetting said.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: