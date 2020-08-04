BISHOP, Texas — Many people look forward to spending Easter with their loved ones, but with social distancing and stay-at-home orders it can be difficult to spend the holiday with family. That's why two families are helping others keep faith during this hard time.

What started as a neighborhood symbol of faith and keeping Easter spirits up has grown in just a few days.

Amanda Hernandez and Megan Jaso put decorated crosses in their front yard after being inspired by someone on their street; they wanted to continue to uplift their neighborhood by joining in.

"Instead of our community just going so crazy with everything that's going on, we're actually coming together with just something simple as just everybody having faith," Megan said.

Amanda's father made a cross for his mother with wood from his grandmother's home that was destroyed from Hurricane Harvey in 2017. Using the cross as a symbol for hope.

"She just adores it and she's thrilled just to see it there," Amanda said. "She's not able to go to church, she's in her 80's now and so it gives her something to look at every day as a sign of faith."

Megan is working on 45 orders and is hoping to have them ready by Easter.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: