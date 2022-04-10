Comedian Steve Treviño gets wet 'n' wild for the Ronald McDonald House

Steve Treviño promised last year that if his donation to the Ronald McDonald House was matched, he would come back to get sprayed by a firetruck.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — "For veterans or for kids, I'll do almost anything."

If nothing else, comedian and Portland native Steve Treviño is a man of his word – and in a couple of ways.

Last year at a charity event for the Ronald McDonald House of Corpus Christi, Treviño promised that he would one day return and let himself get sprayed by a firetruck if his donation was matched.

His terms were soon met, leaving the families of the Ronald McDonald House all the better for it; and him, all the wetter.

While the Corpus Christi Fire Department supplied the firetruck and the Ronald McDonald House provided the water gun sharpshooters (the children of the facility), it was Treviño's wife Renae Treviño who had the honor of commandeering the 140-foot water shower.

Treviño is no stranger to donating his time and money to the Ronald McDonald House. In years past, he has visited the Ronald McDonald House to perform Christmastime stand-up and raise money for the families who live in the facility.

Treviño will return to Corpus Christi on Oct. 13 for "Love & Laughter with Steve Treviño," a private charity event benefiting the Ronald McDonald House.