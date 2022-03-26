Stranded sea turtles return to the surf this Sunday

The Texas Sealife Center will be holding a turtle release for their rescued sea turtles this Sunday morning.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A turtle release is coming to our area! Unlike a normal hatchling release, these are adult turtles that were rescued by the Texas Sealife Center, and have been medically cleared to return to the open waters.

And you can be right there when they're reintroduced to the wild this Sunday!

That release will be taking place on North Padre Island's beach at Mile Marker 216 near the Holiday Inn. Free parking will be provided at the Windward Parking Lot. The event is happening around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, Mar. 27.

As always, the release is free, but donations are graciously welcomed!

