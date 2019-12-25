CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A North Carolina college student hailed by police as a hero for preventing more injuries and deaths after a gunman opened fire in a classroom has now been immortalized as a Jedi by the production company for the Star Wars franchise. 

News outlets report Riley Howell's family received a letter from Lucasfilm saying its story group has created a character in honor of Riley in the Star Wars galaxy, and it appears in a book released to coincide with the latest Star Wars movie. 

Howell was one of two students killed when a former student at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte walked into a classroom building and opened fire. 

Police credited Howell with preventing more injuries and loss of life. 

