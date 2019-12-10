CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — An age-old tradition at Veteran's Memorial High School took a turn for the best.

"It made me very happy, I gave Madison a hug," Robyn Ponce said.

Robyn Ponce and Seth Thompson, two special needs students, were able to shine in the spotlight during halftime at their homecoming football game, all thanks to seniors Madison McDaniel and Brandon Moreno.

"She had the biggest smile on her face, it was so cute," McDaniel said.

The idea started when the homecoming nominations were announced. All four of the students were nominated for homecoming royalty but McDaniel and Moreno made a plan, if they were to win the crowns.

"We were just stoked to be nominated so we were talking she said like 'you know if we won like wouldn't it be cool if like, gave the crowns' I was like 'yeah for sure like that'd be awesome,'" Moreno, a football player, said.

McDaniel and Moreno, who have been dating for over a year, won homecoming king and queen, but the excitement didn't stop there.

"We took pictures first then we just kind of looked at each other and then we were like lets do it," McDaniel said.

Under the Friday night lights, the couple approaches Ponce and Thompson to give them, their crowns; a heartwarming moment for not only the students, but everyone in the audience.

"I went to be with my parents," Ponce said.

McDaniel and Moreno said they hope their selflessness has a lasting impact on their peers.

"We're not like individuals, we're all equals," the couple said.