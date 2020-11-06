CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents at the Senior Living Center were given a special surprise today.
At their facility off Airline Road, friends and loved ones got to stop by and say hello to the residents while maintaining social distancing.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
