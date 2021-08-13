Former Moody HS student becomes their newest Teacher of the Year

Ms. Luisa White is a former Moody Trojan. She was gifted with a plaque to take home as part of this year's honor.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Quite the happening at Moody High School Friday where a high school teacher and her accomplishments were celebrated.

Corpus Christi Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Roland Hernandez joined representatives with the Education Service Center Region 2 to Luisa White with the Teacher of the Year award for the entire region.

Ms. White taught History at MHS for the past seven years before making the move to Miller High School this year. She said she had no idea about the award presentation.

Ms. White is a former Moody Trojan. She was gifted with a plaque to take home as part of this year's honor.

"I love this school," White said. "I really love this school. Being a student in these classrooms and the teachers who taught me here at Moody High School were some of the most incredible educators and the only reason I'm standing here today is because of them."