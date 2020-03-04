CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As you might imagine, college students living on campus are feeling the effects of this stall in the economy and some are falling on hard times.

Today at Texas A&M Corpus Christi, Izzy's Food Pantry was up and running with prepackaged backs of things like meat, proteins and fruits and vegetables. College President Dr. Kelly Miller says many of these students work in retail and wait tables in restaurants that may be shut down.

"These are wonderful students hard-working students, but right now they need a little extra help so we are actually going to double the amount of food that we give out every week," President Miller said.

The college is working with H-E-B, the Coastal Bend Food Bank and the Coastal Bend Community Foundation to double the number of food donations.

