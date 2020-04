NUECES COUNTY, Texas — United Way donated $40K to local charities to help battle any issues with COVID-19.

The donation will help organizations like Catholic Charities, the food bank, Metro Ministries and the Salvation Army.

So far, they've raised over $65K and plan to give more.

