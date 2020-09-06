CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was all hands on deck on the city's west side as dozens of volunteers with 'West Side Helping Hands' gathered to pass out food to those in need.

Tables were set up as cars drove through the make-shift drive-thru line to pick up packages of non-perishable food items. This effort is all part of the food bank's partnership with the center.

The non-profit, which had to close down their after school program due to COVID-19, is hoping to reopen their summer camp in July.

The center offers after school programs for children from grades one through six for low-income families.

