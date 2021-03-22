Texas legends Willie Nelson, George Strait perform in Matthew McConaughey's 'We're Texas' virtual benefit for Texas winter storm victims

TEXAS, USA — Editor's note: KHOU's staff contributed to this story.
In February, millions of Texas residents were forced to endure record-breaking temperatures without power, and homes were destroyed because of busted pipes.
To step up and help out, Matthew McConaughey, his wife, Camila McConaughey, and their foundation, the just keep livin Foundation, put together a benefit for those whose lives were turned upside down by the storm.
The virtual event included star-studded Texas music legends such as Willie Nelson, George Strait and many more A-list artists.
Nelson sang the song "Beautiful Texas" with an accompaniment on the keys from Mrs. Kim.
WATCH: Willie Nelson sings "Beautiful Texas" as part of Matthew McConaughey's "We're Texas" virtual benefit (25:00)
The King of Country made his appearance in the virtual show, too. Strait sat on his high chair, strumming his guitar and sang the song "Troubadour."
WATCH: George Strait performs "Troubadour" as part of Matthew McConaughey's "We're Texas" virtual benefit (1:10:30)
Among the other artists on the lineup included:
- The Jonas Brothers
- Megan Thee Stallion
- Selena Gomez
- Gary Clark Jr.
- Kacey Musgraves
- Kelly Clarkson
- Khalid
- Kirk Franklin
- Leon Bridges
- Lyle Lovett
- Miranda Lambert
- Parker McCollum
- Post Malone
- Randy Rogers
Text Texas to 20222 to make a $10 donation | JKLivinFoundation.org
To watch the full 'We're Texas' virtual benefit show, click here.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
As Rodeo Austin's ProRodeo was canceled, junior rodeo competitors hopped back on the saddle for competition