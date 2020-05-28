CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As businesses begin to reopen in Texas, more of our neighbors are returning to work. There's still so much that is different and just doesn't feel or look the way it did before the pandemic.

We put a call out on social media asking you at home to share with us your last normal photo.

Each photo, capturing a moment, a memory, before the pandemic. Our last normal pictures out at dinner, working out with friends, being at a concert with your family - the moments we now wish we could've held onto for just a little while longer. That last normal photo could've been one of the biggest days of your life like when you say "I do."

So when can we return to that kind of normal? The question still stands.

While this will never truly be the new normal, South Texans are still finding moments of joy and hope as we continue to adapt.

