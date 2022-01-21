Here's why carbon monoxide is so dangerous when it gets cold outside

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas. It is produced by some of the most common ways we get heat.

So why is carbon monoxide so dangerous when the temperatures drop?

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless and tasteless gas. It is produced by some of the most common ways we get heat — burning wood, propane, charcoal and other fuels.

Without proper ventilation, it can build up in enclosed spaces with deadly results. This is why we, unfortunately, see cases of carbon monoxide poisoning surge when the temps plummet.

The gas can build up in your bloodstream replacing the oxygen in your red blood cells with carbon monoxide. This deprives your heart, brain and other vital organs of oxygen.

Initial symptoms can include, headache, fatigue and dizziness. Victims can lose consciousness and suffocate. If someone is affected you should get them fresh air immediately and call 911.

To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning you should: