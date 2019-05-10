HILLSBORO, Ore. — It was an exciting Friday night inside R.A. Brown Middle School. A dozen or so people reminisced about the good old days at the Hillsboro school.

“It’s kind of fun,” said Kristin Thomas.

What better way to recall the memories than taking a look inside a time capsule from the late 80s.

“I guess everything old is new again or new is old,” said Thomas. “It’s fun to see it all.”

All of the stuff was sprawled across tables. There were old cassette tapes, magazines, and letters from lawmakers.

“I really love the news clippings,” said Mary Harvey. “There’s an article someone wrote about the AIDS epidemic that we were all just learning about.”

The capsule was buried in the courtyard on school property in the 80s. It was unearthed during some construction. It was lost in the school until someone brought it to the principal’s attention.

“Glad the school held onto it,” said Harvey.

There were old photos and baseball cards. There was even a tiny glass jar full of old chewing gum.

Mike Benner

“If I put it in there, I don’t remember,” said Harvey. “It’s pretty gross, though.”

Examining the contents of the time capsule is something the old friends will not soon forget.

“To actually have found it is amazing,” said Thomas.

