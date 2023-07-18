Take your 'opportunity' now

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Individuals with previous experience working with youths are encouraged to come out to the Opportunity Now Coastal Bend Hiring Blitz at the Education Service Center, Region 2 in the OSO Bay Room on Monday, July 17th from 9:00am-4:00pm.
The organization is searching for candidates to fill positions for Opportunity Now Youth Development Instructors.
Opportunity Now is looking to hire talented instructors in Kingsville, Gregory-Portland, Rockport, Robstown, Aransas Pass, and Corpus Christi school districts for the 2023-24 school year.
Interested candidates are encouraged to bring copies of their resume and references, dress to impress, and be ready to do on-the-spot interviews during the event.
Starting pay for this position is $23 an hour, with benefits. For more information about the job description, visit here.
