2020 Dia De Los Muertos Festival goes virtual

Online events to replace street festival

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The global pandemic has led organizers away from the crowded street festival of year's past.

K Space Contemporary and AXIS Tattoo have announced that the 2020 Dia De Los Muertos Street Festival will be a virtual celebration of the Mexican holiday versus a street festival this year to maintain the safety of the general public, as well as the many festival vendors, performers, and volunteers.

“We believe it is in the best interest of our participants and visitors who travel to Corpus Christi to attend this cultural heritage festival that we replace our traditional street festival with a virtual celebration of this beautiful Mexican holiday,” said Michelle Smythe, K Space Contemporary Executive Director and festival director.

The 12 year old festival will be a combination of physical and virtual art exhibitions, an altar exhibition, online art workshops, and other virtual events.