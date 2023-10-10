Here are the 2023 holiday mailing and shipping deadlines

If you can stay ahead of the deadlines, it might also help you avoid the high shipping costs with last-minute deliveries.

INDIANAPOLIS — The holidays might seem pretty far away, but if you want to make sure your cards or packages arrive on time, you might want to mark your calendar with some key mailing and shipping dates.

Another option is ordering gifts online, sending them directly to the recipient's address. Christmas shipping deadlines vary by retailer, but many will have website banners in December to show when you'll need to order to have it delivered on time. Some online retailers, like Amazon, even offer gift wrapping for various products.

Here are the major deadlines for delivery in time for Monday, Dec. 25:

U.S. Postal Service

Within the Lower 48 (excludes Alaska and Hawaii)

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Alaska

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 18

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Hawaii

USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16

First-Class Mail — Dec. 16

Priority Mail — Dec. 16

Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Air/Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), Diplomatic Post Office (DPO)

USPS Ground Advantage — Nov. 6

First-Class Mail — Dec. 9

Priority Mail — Dec. 9

Priority Mail Express Military Service — Dec. 15 (PMEMS not available for APO/FPO/DPO AE ZIPs 093)

For information on sending international items through the USPS, click here.