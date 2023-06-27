Light up the night, not yourself! 4th of July fire safety tips from CCFD

No matter where you are or what you're celebrating, it's crucial to keep safety in mind when your fun involves fire.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — When you play with fire, one of two things will happen.

You either create a dazzling portrait of light that dances in starbursts across an endless canvas of sky... or you get lit the heck up and ruin the night for everybody.

Captain Mark Lewis of the CCFD joined us on Domingo Live to tell us how we can light up the night this Independence Day without lighting ourselves up.

Read on for some of the most important things you need to know ahead of your 4th of July festivities!

Firework Safety

According to Captain Lewis, 19,500 fires are caused by fireworks each year.

No matter where you are or what you're celebrating, it's crucial to keep these tips in mind when you're getting ready to light up:

Know city/county regulations Some rural areas allow certain kinds of fireworks, but most cities ban them entirely. For example, folks caught with fireworks in Corpus Christi city limits can be fined up to $2,000 per open package!

Only light outdoors away from buildings, people and pets Without the color and sparkles, fireworks are just fancy explosives that can devastate both homes and bodies. The Department of Homeland Security recommends giving ground-based fireworks at least 35 feet of open space, and aerial fireworks at least 150 feet of open space.

Know how the firework will react Carefully read all instructions and descriptions that come with your firework. Like with any other hazardous material, knowing what to expect upon ignition will help you prevent accidents and injuries.

Be wary of sparklers Did you know that sparklers' tips can reach up to 12,000 degrees Fahrenheit? Make sure sparklers are lit a safe distance away from the body, and keep lit sparklers away from flammable objects and other people – especially children!

Don't let children handle fireworks Emergency rooms across the country reported that fireworks cause approximately 15,000 injuries each year – most of which involve children. This year, keep the kids away from fire by giving them glowsticks, bubbles, noisemakers or silly string instead.

Never light a firework twice – even duds If a firework does not ignite after being lit, it may have a delayed reaction. Let it sit for 20 minutes and then, whether it reacted or not, soak it in a bucket of water before you dispose of it.

Keep a water bucket, hose and fire extinguisher handy South Texas summer means gusty winds and dry grass, making it very easy for a stray spark to turn into an Independence Day disaster.

Soak all fireworks (used, unused and duds included) in a bucket of water overnight, then wrap each in a plastic bag before disposal Used fireworks can still cause a trash fire if they're not deactivated correctly. "Drowning" your fireworks for at least a few hours helps to deactivate the explosive material within fireworks.



Pet Safety

All the hoopla and noise that come with the 4th of July are enough to make anyone anxious, let alone your pets!

Here's what Captain Lewis says you can do to make sure the furry friends in your life are safe and sound this holiday:

Keep pets secured inside the home Whether it's a bedroom, a bathroom or the living room, make sure Stinky Stan has enough space to move around and a comfy place to hide from the noise.

Distract them with toys, treats and lots of snuggles In stressful situations like a loud firework display, your pet will find lots of comfort in familiarity. If you can't stay home with Purr-sephone, leave something with your scent on it for her along with some of her favorite toys. You can even invest in an automatic pet toy that your pet can play with while you're away!

Use ambient noise like a TV show or music to mask the noise from outside Leaving the TV on for Gary while you're away does two things for him: it makes him feel less alone while you're away, and dampens the noise of fireworks outside.

Update their IDs and microchips Accidents happen, even in the best of circumstances. Making sure Meow-riah Carey's ID tags and microchip are up-to-date not only makes her far easier to find if she gets lost, but it also gives you peace of mind in the meantime.



Grill Safety

There's nothing that makes you feel as close to nature as outdoor cooking – especially when it's for the 4th of July!

Captain Lewis had these tips to share with all you grill masters out there:

Do not grill or barbecue on a balcony or elevated area This includes apartment balconies, rooftops, treehouses and anywhere else from which flame can fall.

Open the grill's lid/vents before you light it Not only does this help your grill ignite quickly, but it also gives you more control over the grill's fire.

Keep your grill clean and remove grease buildup Grease buildup on your grill can trigger a grease fire. To prevent this, make sure to thoroughly clean your grill of grease before and after you use it.

NEVER add lighter fluid to hot coals Adding lighter fluid to hot coals or any active fire can cause a huge burst of flame that will easily injure anyone near it.

Toss cooled coals in a lidded metal container Wait for the remaining coals and ash to cool completely before wrapping them in aluminum foil and disposing of them inside a lidded outdoor trashcan.



General Fire Safety

Between bonfires at the beach, fire pits in the backyard and campfires under the stars, there's an entire world of fire to enjoy that would make this already lengthy article too dang long to cover in its entirety.

As such, Captain Lewis leaves us with the following general fire safety tips:

Make sure the area above and around your fire is clear Try to avoid building a fire near overhanging branches, telephone wires, dry grass and structures.

Know the difference between a bonfire and a recreational fire A recreational fire covers a 3x3 area, consists of a flame no higher than two feet and requires a diameter of 25 feet of open space (15 feet for fire in a container). Meanwhile, a bonfire is larger, requires a permit and calls for a diameter of 150 feet.

Keep plastic, rubber, oil, gasoline, plywood and treated wood away from your fire These materials can create toxic smoke and cause dangerous flashes of flame.



Keep it cute – be courteous!

Above all, the most important thing you can do to stay safe this 4th of July is to be courteous and equip your common sense (and a fire extinguisher).

Before you pop fireworks, think: Is there anyone around that could be hurt by this? Am I certain I've done everything I can to protect the people and property around me? Am I willing to take responsibility for any accidents my actions might cause?

If any of these questions make you uncertain about your decision, no worries – there are plenty of opportunities for you and yours to enjoy a dazzling display all across the Coastal Bend.