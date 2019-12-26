TEMPLE, Texas — This season is full of amazing traditions and one little-known holiday is Kwanzaa. Here are some things you should know:

1. Kwanzaa is not a religious holiday. Kwanzaa has its roots in African American culture and is a celebration of heritage and community.

2. Kwanzaa is a relatively new holiday as it was founded in 1966 during the Black Nationalist Movement.

3. The name Kwanzaa translates to "First Fruits of the Harvest." This is often symbolized with a large fruit and candle display at many celebrations.

4. Kwanzaa is based on seven core principles. Each one is celebrated on a specific day in order: Unity, self-determination, responsibility, cooperative economics, purpose, creativity, and faith.

5. Kwanzaa is estimated to be celebrated by up to 2 million Americans each year.

The week-long celebration of Kwanzaa begins the day after Christmas.

Madeline Cuddihy contributed to the content of this story

