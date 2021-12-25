A different kind of White Christmas in the Coastal Bend

With the sun out in South Texas, 3News got to see what Christmas was like for some out on the beach.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A white Christmas in a whole new way.

That's what the holiday season looks like on Whitecap Beach.

"It is beautiful, we love it here and we've already sent pictures back to the people from back home,” Nikki Stoker said. “Well, former back home. Arkansas, Missouri. And yeah, they're all jealous."

Nikki and Toby Stoker moved to Texas from Arkansas a year ago. They live in New Braunfels, but after seeing how perfect the weather was today, they decided to come to Padre Island.

"Change of pace, change of scenery, change of weather, everything is a change,” Toby Stoker said. “But yeah, this is, you couldn't ask for a better Christmas day. Santa's been by, so everything is awesome."

So, on this Christmas day in 2021, it's 80 degrees outside. And for someone like myself coming all the way from Chicago, where it's about 50 to 60 degrees colder than that, this is quite the change. And for other people here on the beach that are moving from places further north, they said that makes a huge difference.

"Definitely wouldn't be at the beach or any water,” Nikki said. “We would've been cold and bundled up and it's nice to be down here in shorts and enjoying the nice breeze and listening to the waves."

For Nikki and Toby, moving to Texas is about more than just the weather. It's a fresh start after the challenges of the pandemic.

"Total life change. Semi-retirement. COVID shut my business down, so it was like okay, move to that next step of life," Toby said.

With abnormally high temperatures this Christmas, the beach is the perfect place to take that next step. According to 3News' Alan Holt, the average temperature on Christmas day in Corpus Christi is 68 degrees. With today's highs over 80, it's another reason why Christmas is the Coastal Bend is unlike anywhere else.

