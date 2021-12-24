A view of Candy Cane Lane on Christmas Eve

3News' Ashley Gonzalez gave us a glimpse of the Corpus Christi tradition as day turned to night on Christmas Eve.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Lights, camera... CHRISTMAS! As night falls in the Coastal Bend, many natives slowly made their way out to Candy Cane Lane to take in the Christmas Spirit.

With over 300 Corpus Christi residents participating as they do every year, families set up incredible light displays, complete with inflatables, Christmas trees and so much more.

3News' Ashely Gonzalez brought us a glimpse of what it was like near Everheart Road during the newscast at 6 p.m.

