Adopting an animal for Christmas? Why your new pet is more than a gift

The Coastal Bend Humane Society explains why you should think twice before getting a new family pet for Christmas.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — There’s only two weeks left until Christmas and for some shoppers that means it’s time to finish up on those last minute gifts.

But the Gulf Coast Humane Society reminds us that pets shouldn’t be one of them.



"This is a really popular time for people wanting to bring a new pet into their home," said Jackie McCullough, Marketing Director for the Gulf Coast Humane Society.

McCullough said their shelter has been busy this holiday season, which is a good thing. But pets are more than just a gift. They are a long term commitment.

"Taking on a new pet is a commitment for that animals lifetime and depending on the age of the animal you adopt, that could be 15 years or so," McCullough said.

McCullough added unfortunately, they do see people return pets after they adopt them, and encourages those who are interested in adopting to educate themselves on what the time and financial costs that come with bringing home a new family member will look like.

"We want to see all of our animals go into really great homes, but we also want to make sure its mutually beneficial and that everyone is happy with their adoption," said McCullough.

If you do plan on gifting a pet this holiday, McCullough said you should consider rescuing one from one of the local shelters in the Coastal Bend before shopping.

"We do have a lot of animals here, and all over town at all the rescues,” she said. “Or living in the street or on a euthanasia list. When you come in to adopt, you’re helping us to solve that problem."

