Art Museum of South Texas Christmas Tree Forest decorated with theme 'A Reading Wonderland'

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It seems everyone has their favorite part of Christmas.

For many, the holiday season doesn't truly arrive until they pull out the lights and tinsel and decorate the tree.

Over at the Art Museum of South Texas, there are 30 such trees on display, but you won't find many family ornaments carefully collected and protected over time.

Instead, this Christmas Tree Forest is decorated with characters and scenes from books.

From the familiar to the fantastic, each tree perfectly captures the essence of the children's book on which it is based.

Stefany Schade is the President of the Junior League of Corpus Christi, one of the sponsors of this year's 'Reading Wonderland.'

She tells 3News who's behind these monograph monuments.

"It's hundreds of kids from around the Coastal Bend from different schools that are decorating and hand-making these ornaments,” Schade said. “Either in their art department or in their literature department for the specific presentations and exhibit at the museum."

Each tree invites us to explore new worlds, and perhaps even new ideas.

If you'd like to see them and even vote for your favorite, you can do that this Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., when the Art Museum will open its doors for a free family fun day.

But maybe the best part of all comes after the trees come down.

"All of the trees that were decorated and are a part of this exhibit are then donated to the Garcia Arts Center,” Schade said. “They will choose families from the community who are in need of a Christmas tree, and we have a celebration after the closing of the exhibit to gift these trees to families that are in need."

Yuletide wonders given to families in hopes that they will experience the enchantment of the season through the beauty of a book.

