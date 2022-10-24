Here's how you can help feed 1,000 Corpus Christi families this Thanksgiving

Asbury United Methodist Church wants to be sure no family goes without a Thanksgiving meal this year, and they need your help.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — More than 34 million Americans are living with food insecurity everyday, according to the USDA. These families lack consistent access to enough food for every person in a household to live an active, healthy life.

In Nueces County, more than 22 percent of children live with food insecurity, according to Feeding America.

This can be especially stressful during the holiday season. Asbury United Methodist Church wants to take some of that stress away this Thanksgiving by providing 1,000 meals for Corpus Christi families, and they need your help.

The church is now collecting donations for their second annual Thanksgiving for 1,000 Project. Last year, the church was able to provide meals for more than 800 families in need.

For the project, the church provides reusable shopping bags with specific food items and a $20 H-E-B gift card for the family to buy a choice of protein. These bags are then delivered to the Department of Family and Protective Services, elementary schools, church partners and veterans living in affordable housing complexes.

The church is collecting food and monetary donations until Nov. 4. You can give online by clicking here and choosing "Thanksgiving for 1,000" on the donation drop-down menu.

$50 feeds one family

$100 feeds two families

$500 feeds 10 families

You can also donate a filled reusable bag with:

One large stuffing mix

One large box instant mashed potatoes

Two packages brown gravy mix

One 28 oz. can of each: corn/green beans and fruit cocktail

One large Jell-O

One large can of yams

Two cans cranberry sauce

Cake or brownie mix

Frosting

$20 H-E-B or Walmart gift card

For more information, contact Jon Gain at 361-389-9176.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.