Attention Santa Claus: These are the top toys on Amazon

Holiday lights are being put up and Christmas music is playing on the radio. So of course, that means Amazon has its top 100 toy list available.

So, Santa has an idea as to what’s popular this year.

We’re outlining ten trendy toys on that list, as one of them could appear in a kid’s stocking. Items and prices could vary depending on time of purchase, but here's a guide to help Santa get started.

1. Baby Yoda, standing at seven and a half inches tall. This one is made by Hasbro toys.

2. Play-Doh slime in assorted rainbow colors ($24.99)

3. JBL waterproof speaker ($129.95)

4. Bose sport wireless earbuds ($159.00)

5. Schwinn bicycle ($189.99)

6. Hauck Batmobile pedal go-kart ($159.99)

7. HP Sprocket Select portable instant photo, sticker printer ($99.99)

8. Holy Stone drone with live camera video ($229.99)

9. Razor Power Core E100 electric scooter ($195.00)

10. GUND stuffed teddy bear ($15.00)