Santa Claus, free treats and haircuts coming to Beeville Dec. 21

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Santa Claus is coming to town... Beeville, that is!
Susana Morón with St. James Church in Beeville joined us live to invite the public to Beeville's "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" event on Dec. 21.The event will feature free photos with Santa Claus, door prizes and old-fashioned goody bags for the kids in attendance.
Another attraction the event will have is a drawing for free on-site haircuts provided by a local salon. According to Morón, the service was provided as a kind gesture to the community in what is a difficult time for many.
"We thought that would be fun for the community," Morón said, "and they were glad to come and do it for the needy."