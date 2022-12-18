Santa Claus, free treats and haircuts coming to Beeville Dec. 21

Alongside free haircuts and goody bags, the event will also feature door prizes like an air fryer and a 50-inch TV.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Santa Claus is coming to town... Beeville, that is!

Susana Morón with St. James Church in Beeville joined us live to invite the public to Beeville's "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" event on Dec. 21.The event will feature free photos with Santa Claus, door prizes and old-fashioned goody bags for the kids in attendance.

Another attraction the event will have is a drawing for free on-site haircuts provided by a local salon. According to Morón, the service was provided as a kind gesture to the community in what is a difficult time for many.