Benavides promises 'A Christmas to Remember' with illuminated parade Dec. 21

The parade will begin at 6 p.m. on Dec. 21 at Kwik Pantry and run through Laredo Street behind the Benavides Civic Center. Participant applications are open to all.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — They say it takes a village to raise a child, but in Benavides, it'll only take a single parade to make an entire community of children smile.

Benavides ISD board member Melissa Hernandez joined us live to invite the Coastal Bend to attend and participate in the town's "A Christmas to Remember" illuminated Christmas parade on Dec. 21 in Benavides. Alongside the parade, vendors will hand out treats and goody bags to children in Benavides City Park.

Although this is the first Christmas parade the town has held in a long time, Hernandez said the thing that really makes this event special is how such a small town can come together to make big things happen for their community.