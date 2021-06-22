Be mindful of traffic signs and detours. Expect traffic congestion and delays, city leaders announced.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has released the official schedule for the Mayor's 44th Annual Fourth of July Big Bang Celebration.

Schedule :

Friday, July 2:

BBQ COOK-OFF

Participants of the BBQ Cook-off, sponsored by Nueces Brewing Co., are permitted to cook on-site or off-site. On-site participants may show up on Friday, July 2, at 9:00 a.m. to begin setting up. Participants may cook overnight. Set-up will end and the lot will be closed Friday at 3:00 p.m.



How to Register:

Participants can see rules, submit their sign-up sheet, and learn how to submit their entry fee at www.nuecesbrewing.com. The entry fee is $50 per team and $25 per class. Registration ends Tuesday, June 29 at 11:59 p.m.

Judging:

Judging will begin on Saturday, July 3, from 2:00-3:30 p.m. The schedule is as follows:

2:00 - 2:30 p.m. – Chicken Class

2:30 - 2:45 p.m. – Pork Rib Class

2:45 - 3:00 p.m. – Brisket Class

3:00 - 3:15 p.m. – Open Class

3:15 - 3:30 p.m. – Desert Class

Awards Ceremony:

The BBQ Cook-Off Awards Ceremony will begin on Saturday, July 3, at 4:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 3:

MAYOR’S CUP REGATTA

Don’t miss the Mayor’s Cup Regatta, sponsored by the Corpus Christ Marina and Corpus Christi Yacht Club! The event will be on Saturday, July 3, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the south end of the Lawrence Street T-Head. Members of the Corpus Christi Yacht Club’s Junior Sailing Team and local boat owners and sailors will compete in the regatta. A total of 12, two-man boats will be racing, two at a time.

Sunday, July 4:

Patriotic Ceremony

The Mayors Committee for Veterans Affairs’ Patriotic Ceremony will begin on Sunday, July 4, at 10:00 a.m. at Sherrill Veterans Memorial Park, 222 S. Shoreline Boulevard. The program will include a joint-service color guard from the Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, and Coast Guard. There will also be a live singing of the National Anthem, a performance by the Veterans Band of Corpus Christi, an unveiling of a Memorial Bench by the Downtown Lions Club, and a choir presentation from the Special Hearts in the Arts.

CC Food Truck Summerfest and Summerfest Family Fun Zone

The 6th Annual Corpus Christi Food Truck Summerfest will be on Sunday, July 4, from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at The Water’s Edge Park, 402 S. Shoreline Boulevard. Various food trucks will offer excellent dishes and food creations for everyone to enjoy. Food and drink prices will vary. The Summerfest Family Fun Zone will provide live music, arts and crafts, a petting zoo, mini horses, and plenty of children’s activities!

BIG BANG Fireworks Show Presented by H-E-B

The Mayor’s Fourth of July Big Bang Fireworks Show by presenting sponsor H-E-B will begin on Sunday, July 4, at 9:30 p.m. at the Corpus Christi Bayfront. The show’s viewing will be available from North Beach to Cole Park, and will last approximately 20 minutes. The Fireworks Show, choreographed by Pyrotecnico Fireworks, will be broadcast by official radio sponsor Malkan Broadcasting and official media sponsor KIII Channel 3 News. Attendees can tune in to 95.5 FM, 92.7 FM, or 1440 AM or live-stream the show online at kiiitv.com.



All times are approximate, so get out there early! For the latest updates, be sure to visit www.bigbangcc.com or follow the Mayor’s Fourth of July Big Bang Celebration Facebook page at www.facebook.com/MayorsBigBang or the City of Corpus Christi’s Facebook page www.facebook.com/citygov and Twitter profile www.twitter.com/cityofcc.

CORPUS CHRISTI RTA PARK & RIDE

With ongoing road closures, construction and limited parking, guests are strongly encouraged to utilize the Corpus Christi RTA’s complimentary Park & Ride service.

This service will be available on Sunday, July 4, from 11:30 a.m. until 30 minutes after the event (fireworks) has concluded .

Per TSA regulations, masks will be required at all stops and while on board any CCRTA buses or cutaway vehicles.

Coolers and lawn chairs are allowed on the bus.

Service animals are allowed anytime, and emotional support or comfort animals must be contained in a pet carrier. Any animal on board needs to be secured as to not to run free, be injured, or be a risk to others.

No BBQ pits or coals of any kind will be allowed on the bus.

Park & Ride Pick-Up Location:

Corpus Christi City Hall, 1201 Leopard Street

Park & Ride Drop-Off Location:

Water Street between John Sartain Street and Lomax Street (formerly known as William Street)

NO PARKING

No Parking signs will be positioned on Saturday, July 3, at 8:00 a.m. and enforced on Sunday, July 4, beginning at 7:30 a.m. No Parking and Tow Away Zones will be strictly enforced in all areas.

ROAD CLOSURES

Be mindful of traffic signs and detours. Expect traffic congestion and delays.



Shoreline Boulevard/Downtown:

Northbound and southbound Shoreline Boulevard will be closed between Cooper’s Alley and Interstate 37. All traffic will be diverted to Water Street. Closures will remain in place until after the fireworks.

North Beach:

The Burleson Street exit on northbound US Hwy 181 will be closed at 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 4. Visitors looking to access North Beach after 7:00 p.m. will have to turn around in Portland and drive back down SB US 181 and exit Beach Avenue. North Beach guests are asked to arrive EARLY.

Celebrate America’s Birthday in style with a fun-filled weekend of events and patriotic memorials. This year’s celebration is sure to be an event to remember.

“On behalf of your City Council and my family, I invite you and your loved ones to celebrate our nation and honor those who came before us to establish our great country,” Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo said. “This celebration would not be possible without our generous sponsors and volunteers who make this event possible for all to enjoy. I hope to see you in your red, white, and blue on Fourth of July weekend!”

Mayor’s 4th of July Big Bang Celebration Sponsors:

Fireworks Sponsor: H-E-B

Media Sponsor: Kiii TV 3, Caller Times

Official Radio Sponsors: Malkan Interactive Communications (95.5 FM, 92.7 FM, 1440 AM)

Bang Sponsor: STX Beef Co.

Big Sponsor: Valero Corpus Christi Refineries

Firecracker Sponsors: Linebarger Goggan Blair & Sampson, LLP; Port of Corpus Christi

Patriotic Sponsors: AEP Texas; Fishpond Development, LLC; JBBM Marketing; L&F Distributors

Red, White and Blue Sponsors: CITGO; Corpus Christi Downtown Management District; LJA Engineering, Inc.

Stars & Stripes Sponsors: Ardurra; Carlisle Insurance; Razzle Dazzle Event Decorating; Thomas J. Henry

Liberty Sponsors: BOCO Development Company; Andrew’s Distributing; Jacobs

Big Bang Event Partners: City of Corpus Christi, Parks and Recreation Department, Corpus Christi Police Department, Corpus Christi Marina, Corpus Christi Yacht Club, Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority, Visit Corpus Christi, Texas State Aquarium, Lexington Museum on the Bay, Daughters of the American Revolution, Corpus Christi Hooks, the Big Bang Planning Committee, and ALL City Departments who aided in the planning of this event.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.