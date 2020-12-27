Bishop Police Officer gives Christmas gifts to family during traffic stop

The Bishop Police department had left over Christmas gifts from their ‘Blue Santa Program’ so officers handed them out throughout the day.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It was an emotional traffic stop for one officer in the Bishop Police Department on Christmas day.

The department had left over toys and gift cards from their ‘Blue Santa Program’, so they asked the officers asked to hand them out throughout the day.

After pulling over a vehicle along business 77, officers learned the people inside had recently experienced a major tragedy and they were going through some tough times.

The officers then gave the family a few more Christmas gifts, and although they know it will not take away the pain, they just hope it shows that they do care.

