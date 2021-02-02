Black History Month: South Texas leaders in the community

All of February, we here at 3News are going to profile prominent members of the African American community in the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — All of February, we here at 3News are going to profile prominent members of the African American community in the Coastal Bend.

Alice Upshaw Hawkins

Born in Robstown and educated in Corpus Christi, Upshaw received a masters degree in Composition and Rhetoric from Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

She's taught in several area school districts, including Victoria, West Oso and Flour Bluff before retiring in 2011.

Even though she said teaching is her passion, her primary career was in oil and gas and telecommunications.