Blue Bell releases new ice creams for the holiday season

Founded in Brenham, Texas in 1907, the creamery began making ice cream full time in 1958.

BRENHAM, Texas — The holiday season is right around the corner and Blue Bell has your back.

Blue Bell Creameries is reintroducing three ice cream flavors for the winter season.

The Texas-based creamery announced it is bringing back its popular Peppermint Bark flavor.

The mint ice cream is filled with dark chocolate flavored chunks and peppermint bark pieces. The company said Peppermint Bark ice cream is now available in half gallons and pints for a limited time.

Blue Bell said Eggnog Ice Cream and Peppermint Ice Cream will also be available this holiday season.

