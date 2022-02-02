"Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have outstanding warrants? Do you have information they are driving with drugs in their car? Give us a call!"

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — The Camden County Sheriff's Office is marking the start of February with a nod to the romantic season that is now upon us.

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, many people are currently considering the perfect way to treat their lovers. But, there are many others who may not be coupled up this V-Day.

And the sheriff's office is keeping them in mind, too.

"February kicks off the month for celebrating the love in your life. And we don’t want you to forget those exes that did you wrong either!!" the sheriff's office wrote in a Facebook post, offering to help readers "treat" their former Valentines with an exclusive, all-inclusive package.

"Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have outstanding warrants? Do you have information that they are driving with drugs in their car? Give us a call with their location and we’ll take care of the rest," the post says.

The sheriff's office proclaims its month-long "Valentine's Day special" starts off with a set of limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay at the luxurious Proctor Hotel and professional glamour shots, capped off with a special Valentine's Day dinner.

(Of course, that really means handcuffs, a ride in the back of a patrol car, a stay at the Camden County Detention Facility under the leadership of Sheriff Jim Proctor, mug shots and a jail cell meal.)

"We know this special is so incredible that you may be tempted to provide additional referrals," the sheriff's office Facebook post continues. "We don’t blame you, this special is too sweet to pass up. Operators are standing by!!"

And while acknowledging that the ex-Valentines treat deal is a joke, the sheriff's office also admits that there may be some who take it seriously.

"P.S. laugh all you want, there’s someone reading this about to call us for this offer that just can’t be passed up!!" the post says.