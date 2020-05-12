Walk into a Winter Wonderland this weekend at the Corpus Christi Museum of Science and History

With each theme -- they're still tying in science and planetarium shows -- as well as other activities to participate in safely.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Each weekend leading up to Christmas, the museum has a different holiday theme. This weekend is "Holidays at the Whoseum," inspired by Whoville and The Grinch.

Next weekend is all about the nutcracker and the Corpus Christi ballet will be doing a performance. The last Saturday leading up to Christmas is 'Winter Wonderland" themed.

With each theme -- they're still tying in science and planetarium shows -- as well as other activities to participate in safely.

"It just feels magical, extra magical, museums are always magical but especially this time of year, so I encourage everybody, if you want to get in the holiday spirit, come by and see us," Susannah Urban with the Museum of Science and History said.

It's general admission and free for members of the museum.

Also, right before Christmas, the museum is hosting their day-long winter science camp. Get more details here.

