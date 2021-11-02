Celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year to let go of 2020, welcome positive days ahead

The fireworks start at 2 p.m. Thursday at the Dao Authentic Asian Cuisine Chinese Restaurant located near the intersection of Airline and Holly roads.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Friday marks the Chinese Lunar New Year, and there's an event going on in Corpus Christi to help celebrate the holiday.

Dao Authentic Asian Cuisine Chinese restaurant will have fireworks and food for the public to enjoy. Organizers say the event is to welcome positive energy and let go of last year.

"We celebrate with firecrackers and Lion Dance. That's the two major things we do," organizer Yalee Shih said. "The firecrackers, the story is, you would chase the evil spirit away; and Lion Dance, to welcome a prosperous new year. So I think this year, more than any other year, we need to celebrate and bring the good fortune, good year, to us."

The fireworks start at 2 p.m. Thursday at the restaurant, which is located near the intersection of Airline and Holly roads.

