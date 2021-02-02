Celebrating Black History Month at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi

Today marks the start of Black History Month and at TAMU-CC, they are celebrating the accomplishments of local and national leaders.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Organizers have lots of events packed into this month.

Brian Owens, who helped coordinate this year's festivities, said movements like Black Lives Matter have brought Black culture to the forefront. He wants to give people from all walks of life a chance to educate themselves in ways they haven't.

"We wanted people to experience all the great things that Black people have done and throughout history," Owens said.

The events range from forums on the topics of religion, mental health, social justice in Black communities, to a drum circle and luncheons inspired by Black chefs; but of course, many of those events are taking place virtually this year, or outdoors in a safe and socially distant way.

"Overall, I feel like we made it work as best as we could with the time that we were given, so I'm not too upset about it," Owens said. "But hopefully next year we can increase the interaction."

The university's library has also put together a library guide and some trivia questions everyday this month to make the tribute to Black history more enjoyable.

