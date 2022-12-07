Chick-fil-A will close early Christmas Eve

Chick-fil-A is closed on Sundays and on Christmas Day – coincidentally, Christmas falls on a Sunday this year.

COLORADO, USA — If you're hoping to bring a platter of Chick-fil-A chicken nuggets to Christmas dinner this year, you better get it early.

The popular fast-food chain will be closing early Christmas Eve and will be closed Christmas Day.

Chick-fil-A said it will be closed on Sunday, Dec. 25, so restaurant employees can spend time with family and friends.

Chick-fil-A restaurants will close at 4 p.m. Christmas Eve but additional evening hours may vary by location. Chick-fil-A guests should use the Chick-fil-A app to confirm the hours of their local restaurant.

You can get your chicken fix on Monday, Dec. 26, when the chain's more than 2,800 stores nationwide reopen.

