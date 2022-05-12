These houses are lit! Here's where you can see holiday displays in Corpus Christi

Are you dreaming of a bright Christmas? These displays will have you in the holiday spirit.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ready, set, glow!

It is the time of year to drive around with the family and check out the holiday displays around town. Here's a guide to some of the biggest and best holiday light shows in Corpus Christi!

Mr. Bill's Christmas Wonderland-- 3242 Hampton St.

This annual, extensive light display was featured on ABC's Great Christmas Light Fight.

This year, the Cox family is back again after the passing of Mr. Bill himself -- who brought the joy of the season to our community for more than two decades.

Candy Cane Lane-- Schanen Estates off Everhart Rd.

Every year it seems to get bigger and better. Candy Cane Lane is alive and well in Schanen Estates in Corpus Christi.

The whole neighborhood transforms into a Christmas wonderland every year. Residents can walk or drive through the area to see the Christmas displays.

Streets participating this year include Wooldridge Rd., Gayle Dr., Donegal St., McAlpin Dr., Killarmet Dr., O'Hara Dr., O'Malley Dr., and S. Shea Pkwy.

The displays will be up until Dec. 31.

Downtown Corpus Christi

Downtown businesses are in the spirit for the Mayor's Merriest Downtown Décor Contest!

From now until Christmas Day, residents can stroll through Downtown Corpus Christi and vote on their favorite holiday display in the post below.

Mayor’s Merriest Decor Contest presented by AEP Foundation kicks off tonight!🎄✨ @chelsmarieboutique 👍 LIKE & SHARE... Posted by Downtown Corpus Christi on Friday, December 2, 2022

Santa's Mailbox- 1026 Belmeade Dr.

Drop your letter in this mailbox on Belmeade Dr. and you are guaranteed to get a response (just be sure to leave your return address!)

Santa's Mailbox has been a Corpus Christi tradition for 9 years and is free for everyone to enjoy..

Just have your phone ready to take a video of the kiddos dancing to Christmas music in the snow!

3614 Castle Away Circle

This light show moved from Royal Oak Drive to the Tuloso neighborhood this year. This show is set to music for the whole family to enjoy!

Garcia Holiday Light Show--3425 Austin St.

Drive over the Austin St. and tune your car radio to 100.7 FM and watch thousands of lights dance to the music.