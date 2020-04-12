Flour Bluff firefighters kicking off their 58th annual Christmas Parade Dec. 6 on Padre Island

Runners wearing masks and gloves will hand out candy at arms length as they go through the neighborhoods in Flour Bluff and Padre Island.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, life goes on -- especially when it comes to holiday traditions; but there are some necessary modifications.

Such is the case with the annual Christmas parade put on by the firefighters in Flour Bluff, now known as Nueces County Emergency Service District #2.

"We are reducing the number of people actually volunteering on the float to about a quarter what it would normally be because of the COVID-19," Chief Dale Scott said.

Scott said runners wearing masks and gloves will hand out candy at arms length as they go through the neighborhoods in Flour Bluff and Padre Island.

Even Santa will be complying with the latest safety guidelines. He won't be getting off the float this year. Instead he will be on a slower than usual float making sure the kids get a good look at him.

Chief Scott said the 58th annual parade will kick off Sunday evening on Padre Island and then wind their way through the residential areas of Flour Bluff in the following days.

