The holiday season is underway in downtown Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — If you have been to downtown Corpus Christi lately you may have noticed, it's looking a lot like Christmas down there and it's not even Thanksgiving yet.

Friday night the downtown management district held a Christmas tree lighting event at La Retama park.





The port of Corpus Christi turned on the lights on this years Christmas tree.



If you've been downtown within the last couple of weeks you may have noticed many of the trees have been wrapped with holiday lights as well.