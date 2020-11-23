Church Unlimited hosts 2nd annual Turkey Drive for the community

The giveaways didn't stop at the turkeys. The church also handed out over 500 winter coats, shoes, blankets and other winter clothing.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 547 Thanksgiving birds were handed out at the second annual Church Unlimited Westside Campus Turkey Drive on Sunday afternoon. Organizers said they had a big turnout, proving the need is greater than ever.

"If I can help someone, I'm gonna do it and I had free time," Volunteer Sarah Dwyer said. "I was off today and I would just encourage anyone that can help to do something."

"We had a little over 100 volunteers but really this is a win for the whole community," Pastor Matthew Lemke said.

"All we did was put this on social media and we saw hundreds of people sharing this, telling people about it, and so really it's the whole community who rallied around this to make this event a success."

