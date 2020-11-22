City Parks & Rec hands out family fun kits for students on Thanksgiving break

The kits contained activities and games to entertain the entire family over the upcoming holidays.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Representatives from the Corpus Christi's Park and Recreation Department lined up at the Lindale Senior Center to hand out family fun kits to students today.

The kits contained activities and games to entertain the entire family over the upcoming holidays.

"Because recreation is important, it's important for your mental health for the families so we invite families to take advantage of the great weather visit a local park, play and have fun and enjoy time as a family with the family fun kits," Lisa Oliver with Parks and Rec said.

300 bags were handed out. The kits were stuffed with art and crafts items, coloring pages and books, along with healthy snacks and juices.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.